Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.17. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

