Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,963,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 131.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 20.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after buying an additional 49,179 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,549,000 after buying an additional 24,950 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $49.23 on Thursday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.28.
Astec Industries Profile
Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.
