Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In related news, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.88 per share, for a total transaction of $139,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,825 shares of company stock worth $1,450,914. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

