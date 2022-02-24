Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,982 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 26.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,529 shares of the software’s stock worth $22,580,000 after buying an additional 67,555 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 3.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the software’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 4.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 19,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $1,365,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 42,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $3,146,458.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,149 shares of company stock worth $11,732,786 over the last ninety days. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALTR opened at $58.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -730.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.23. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

