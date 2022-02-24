Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

SFNC stock opened at $28.12 on Thursday. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

