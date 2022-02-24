Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 86,939 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,939 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

IHRT stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.