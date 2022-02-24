Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 118,072 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,072 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 73,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 519,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 26,121 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 119,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 22.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after purchasing an additional 118,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 395,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $52.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.88. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

