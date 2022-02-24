Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $6.50 Million Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,950 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.