Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 36,660 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PKI opened at $173.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.21. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

