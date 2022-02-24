Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 45,744 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,744 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 32,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $58.72 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

