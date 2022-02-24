VIZIO (VZIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. VIZIO has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $28.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VZIO has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

In related news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 35,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $701,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $755,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 398,861 shares of company stock valued at $7,333,950.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VIZIO by 2,245.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 439,396 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in VIZIO by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 128,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 53,356 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in VIZIO by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,129,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,942,000 after purchasing an additional 116,090 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in VIZIO by 343.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 306,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 237,281 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.