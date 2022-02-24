VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Stock Price Up 4.4%

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $13.02. Approximately 4,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 612,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

VZIO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63.

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $755,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $93,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 398,861 shares of company stock valued at $7,333,950 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 752.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 950,690 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in VIZIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

