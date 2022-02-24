Visteon (NYSE:VC) Trading Up 5.2%

Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $126.68 and last traded at $126.68. Approximately 1,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 309,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.37.
A number of research analysts have commented on VC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About Visteon (NYSE:VC)
