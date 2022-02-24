Visteon (NYSE:VC) Trading Up 5.2%

Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $126.68 and last traded at $126.68. Approximately 1,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 309,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.37.

A number of research analysts have commented on VC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

