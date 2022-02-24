Visteon (NYSE:VC) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Visteon (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $127.51 on Tuesday. Visteon has a 12-month low of $91.59 and a 12-month high of $136.58.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

