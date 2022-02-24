Visteon (NYSE:VC) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Visteon (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $127.51 on Tuesday. Visteon has a 12-month low of $91.59 and a 12-month high of $136.58.

About Visteon (Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

