Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Boosted by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 215.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,276,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $7.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.43. 199,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,177,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.88.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

