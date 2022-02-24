Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s previous close.

SPCE has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

NYSE SPCE opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.21. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 481.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 275.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

