Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $8.67 on Thursday. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 227.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

