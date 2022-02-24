Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.
Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $8.67 on Thursday. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.66.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 227.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.
Vipshop Company Profile (Get Rating)
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
