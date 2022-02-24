Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 4,438 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF comprises about 1.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vigilare Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,445. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.21. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

