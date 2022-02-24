Vigilare Wealth Management Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTM traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,136. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $46.17 and a 1 year high of $59.08.

