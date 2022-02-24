Vigilare Wealth Management Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 6.5% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,261,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $2.51 on Thursday, reaching $151.85. 179,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,917. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

