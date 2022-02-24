Vigilant Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in 3M by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Shares of MMM traded down $3.08 on Thursday, reaching $141.30. The stock had a trading volume of 35,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,989. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.37 and a 200 day moving average of $178.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a twelve month low of $144.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

