Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $8.22 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,118 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 272,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 14.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,129,000 after purchasing an additional 283,313 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Chubb by 18.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 17,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $212,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,405. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.07 and a 12 month high of $211.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.78 and its 200 day moving average is $189.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.13.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

