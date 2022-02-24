Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,106 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises approximately 1.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $27,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,308,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 187.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,146,000 after acquiring an additional 983,528 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,500,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,657,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 840,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,828,000 after buying an additional 425,024 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,157. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $161.43 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.39.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.57.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

