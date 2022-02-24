Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 62,219 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,219 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $20,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 300,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 266,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $5,022,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.4% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,122,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after buying an additional 123,739 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,233,029 shares of company stock worth $1,305,144,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BKR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,255,825. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

