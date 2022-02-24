Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 1,431 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.06. 77,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,144,186. The firm has a market cap of $134.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $71.99 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.