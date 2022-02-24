Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.5% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $9.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.44. 137,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,177,991. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $395.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

