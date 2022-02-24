VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Position Raised by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in VICI Properties by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 2,091.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter.

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

VICI Properties stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

