Vestcor Inc Trims Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in NVR were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth $23,519,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 183.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,437.40.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,636.58 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,330.00 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5,427.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,238.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $76.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.