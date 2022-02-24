Vestcor Inc Sells 706 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 50.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Mosaic by 35.6% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.40%.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.