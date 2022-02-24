Vestcor Inc Sells 364 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 17.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 44.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the period.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

GoDaddy stock opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 357.20% and a net margin of 6.35%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,931. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GoDaddy (Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.