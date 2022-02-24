Vestcor Inc Reduces Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Vestcor Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

ACGL opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $49.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

