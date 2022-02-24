Vestcor Inc Has $211,000 Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Vestcor Inc cut its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in PG&E were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 2,386.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

PCG stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

