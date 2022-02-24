Vestcor Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $8,149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Brown & Brown by 14.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 417,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,181,000 after acquiring an additional 53,057 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 24.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $64.23 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

