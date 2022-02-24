Vestcor Inc Cuts Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Vestcor Inc decreased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.92.

PFG opened at $69.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

