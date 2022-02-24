Vestcor Inc Acquires Shares of 39,090 Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS)

Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the third quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the third quarter worth $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the third quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Get XOS alerts:

Shares of XOS stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Xos Inc has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.49.

XOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on XOS in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

In related news, Director George N. Mattson acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

XOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.