Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Vertical Research reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.11.

NYSE:VRT opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,221 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,329 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Vertiv by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,199 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Vertiv by 1,370.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,295,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

