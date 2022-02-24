Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Holdings in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 510,168 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Immutep were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMMP. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immutep in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Immutep in the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Immutep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Immutep by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,291,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 213,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Immutep during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Immutep alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMMP opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.81 and a quick ratio of 12.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59. Immutep Limited has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.44.

IMMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Immutep in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immutep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Immutep (Get Rating)

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.