Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 414,946 Shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,946 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VII were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSEV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

GSEV stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

