Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $583,000 in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in CareMax by 400.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CareMax during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CareMax by 41.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CareMax by 444.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMAX shares. UBS Group began coverage on CareMax in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Shares of CareMax stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CareMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

