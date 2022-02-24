Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $493,000 in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,654,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,310,000 after buying an additional 103,939 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after buying an additional 449,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 683,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 73,193 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -88.42%.
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
