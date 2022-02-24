Verition Fund Management LLC Has $508,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $318.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $357.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.65. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $272.60 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.27.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

