Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,246 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

KLIC opened at $50.06 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.28 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,552 shares of company stock worth $6,975,136. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

