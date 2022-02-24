Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.83. 17,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,802. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $13,101,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $14,584,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,429 shares of company stock valued at $45,538,869. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

