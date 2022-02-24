Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Veracyte by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Veracyte by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Veracyte by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $23.55 on Thursday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.60.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

