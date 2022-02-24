Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.62

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 1769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
Several research firms have issued reports on VTYX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.81.
Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTYX)
Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.
