Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ventas by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 3.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ventas by 24.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 1.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 8.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Mizuho upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $51.31 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 96.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.63%.

About Ventas (Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.