Vector Group (VGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Vector Group to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.
Vector Group stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,996. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.07.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.
Several research firms recently commented on VGR. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.
About Vector Group
Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.
