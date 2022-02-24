Vector Group (VGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Vector Group to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Vector Group stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,996. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after buying an additional 293,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vector Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 267,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 257,274 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 208,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 935,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after buying an additional 180,757 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VGR. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

