Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.160-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.73 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.100 EPS.

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.05. 88,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,435. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.40.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,023,000 after purchasing an additional 457,206 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 723,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,277,000 after acquiring an additional 23,974 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 338,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 130,337 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 101,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

