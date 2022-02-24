Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Stake Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $158.44 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.53 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.64.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.