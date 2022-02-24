Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.22. 12,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,193. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $195.92 and a one year high of $241.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.12.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.